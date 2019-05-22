Donald L. Barbee, age 95, of Conover, passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Born on January 30, 1924 in Orange Twp., Shelby County, Ohio, Don was a son of the late Raymond and Loda (Clevenger) Barbee. He married Wanda Lou Steinman on December 7, 1946 and she survives. Together they raised two children: Sandy (Tim) Williams of Conover and Tom (Diane) Barbee of Covington.

He was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren: Chad (Kari) Williams of Conover, Mike (Carrie) Williams of Troy, Bryan Barbee of Covington, Brad Barbee of Seattle, WA., four great grandchildren: Samantha, Abigail, Ben and Emily Williams, and four step great grandchildren, Michael Fischer and Taylor, Haley, and Brayden Young. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond, Jr. and Ralph Barbee, and two half sisters, Mary Grace Lingo and Jenny Mae Gloyd.

Don was a 1943 graduate of Piqua Central High School. A lifelong farmer, he was the 1955 National Plowing Champion. Don also competed in the World Plowing Games in England where he met the Queen. He was a Miami East Athletic Booster and he filmed the Miami East football games for over 50 years. He was inducted into the Miami East Athletic Hall of Fame as an honorary member.

He enjoyed growing a big garden and feeding people with his produce. He was a member of the Stokes Lodge No. 305 Free and Accepted Masons of Port Jefferson and the former Lena Chapter 217. He also served on the Miami County Soil and Conservation Board from 1958-1969.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio with Reverend Ed Sollenberger of the Lena Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Conover, OH. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations in memory of Don may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or to the Miami East Athletic Boosters, 3925 N. St. Rt. 589, Casstown, OH 45312, Atten: Scott Donaldson.

