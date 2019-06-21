PIQUA — Donald L. Gerlach, 80, of Piqua, passed away at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence.

He was born November 29, 1938 in Marion County to the late Arthur W. and Ardelia (Britton) Gerlach.

He married Carol A. Hemminger on July 26, 1959 in Rushsylvania, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Deborah (Ron) Kiser of Piqua; a son, Steven (Linette) Gerlach of Casstown; eight grandchildren; Chad (Holly) Felver, Christine (Shaun) Holthaus, Kyle (Charity) Gerlach, Abby Gerlach, Wade Gerlach, Brock (Krystal) Kiser, Joseph Kiser, and Greta Welsh; eleven great grandchildren; and one sister, Aneda (late Ken) Neider-Heide. He was preceded in death by a son David A. Gerlach and one sister, Jackie Craig.

Mr. Gerlach was a 1956 graduate of Meeker High School. He bravely served in the United States Army. He returned from serving to become a welder for Aerovent Fan, while also farming. He was also a co-founder of Gerlach's Homemade Ice Cream, with his dear wife. He was a member of the Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3998 and Masonic Lodge of Casstown. Donald had a strong passion for tractors, especially Oliver Tractors. He was one of the founders of the Miami County Antique Tractor Club.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Curtis Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with a Masonic service beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Career Center Student Assistance Fund, 8811 Career Dr., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.