WEST MILTON — Donald L. Meek, age 88, of West Milton and formerly of Troy, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born April 24, 1931 in Troy to the late Harry and Nellie S. Powell Meek. On August 30, 2001 Donald married Mildred Louise Hatfield and she survives.

He is also survived by his son, David Meek of Troy; his daughter Rebecca Perry of Springfield; one stepdaughter, Candy (Mark) Puterbaugh of Trotwood; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth (Tammy) Meek of Kent, and Irving (Sharon) Meek of Pontiac, Michigan; one sister, Clara Tobias of Miamisburg; and nine step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, James Meek, and two sisters, Barbara Puterbaugh and Martha McGuire

He was a 1951graduate of Troy High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea as a cook and a baker and was honorably discharged May 26, 1953. He was retired from the Air National Guard and retired following several years of employment as a laborer at Kimberly Clark.

He was a founder of the Korean War Veterans and a life-member of Troy VFW Post 5436 where he was a founding member of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of AmVets Post 88.

He was well-known throughout the Troy community for his passion for photography as he chronicled special events and every day life in Troy and Miami County. He never tired of capturing stories through his pictures and preferred 35mm to digital photography. At one time, he estimated his collection to exceed 60,000 photos.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. Mark Puterbaugh officiating. Visitation will be held immediately before the service from noon until 1:30 P.M. Graveside service by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

Contributions may be made to the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, 2220 LeFevre Road, Troy, OH 45373.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

