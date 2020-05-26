Donna I. Huffman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna I. Huffman, age 88, passed away at 1:03 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, OH. She was born February 28, 1932 to the late Harvey A, Gray and Mary A. (Ross) Gray. She married Jack C. Huffman on June 26, 1954 in Piqua, OH. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2013. Donna is survived by one daughter: Pamela I. Huffman, Piqua, OH; four grandchildren: Brandon C. Huffman, Piqua, OH; Bridgette Hale, Crescent Springs, KY; Amber Hale, Piqua, OH; Dalton Harms, Piqua, OH; seven great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Roy A. Gray and Otto Gray. Donna graduated from Lena-Conover high school in 1950. She was a member of the Piqua Church of the Brethren and also a member of the Eastern-Star. She worked at Hobart Corporation in Troy, OH for over twenty-six years. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Larry Lutz officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved