PIQUa — Donna Lee (Hunt) Cavender, age 88, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord Sunday July 28, 2019 at 10:40 AM at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Troy, OH.

She was born in Dayton, OH on May 20, 1931 to the late Harold Victor Hunt Sr. and Leilah Marie Morris.

She married Omer S. Cavender January 18, 1947 in Newport, KY. And he preceded her in death on February 2, 2019, having celebrated 72 years of marriage together.

She is survived by three sons: Lyle Cavender, Sidney, Omer D. "Doug" (Patsy) Cavender of Piqua, Don (Christine) Cavender of Piqua; one daughter: Lynda (Harmon) Daniel of Piqua; one daughter-in-law: Terri Cavender of Piqua; two sisters: Dorthalee (Hunt) Nishwitz of Piqua and Geraldine (Hunt) Brown of Wapakoneta.

Seven grandchildren: Kevin (Rhonda) Cavender, Connie (Joey) Bomer, Amy Carl, Joe Thornsberry, Brian (Lisa) Cavender, Jessica (Ben) Wiseman and Megan (Sam) Adams.

Also surviving are 19 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by one son: Thomas Cavender, three sisters: Madeline Eileen (Hunt) Wright, Mildred Lucille (Hunt) Sando and LeEtta Marlene (Hunt) Romisch, two brothers: Harold Victor Hunt, Jr. and Morris "Dean" Hunt, two grandsons and one great-great grandson.

Donna was a homemaker when raising her children. Her previous employment included Superior, Frisch's, Palm Grill and Troy Products. Donna was a bookkeeper for their family business Cavender Tree Service for many years.

Donna's greatest joy was her family. She always spoke proudly of her father's business Hunt Beverage Company, who distributed Pepsi-Cola products.

Funeral services will be held Thursday Aug. 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Terry Sharp officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

