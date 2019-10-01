TROY — Doris Ann Blackmore, 91, of Troy, departed from this life on September 30, 2019 surrounded by family and love.

Dorrie leaves behind a legacy of community involvement and love from fellowship in many much enjoyed community activities including Troy Current Events and the Troy Music Club.

She loved to play Bridge and was involved in many groups both in Troy as well as in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Franklin Blackmore, two daughters: Susan Keferl and Jenifer Sheldon and sister: Jeanne Harrelson. She leaves behind two children: James Albert Blackmore (wife Melissa, Caroline, Gracyn) and Margaret Blackmore-Haus (husband Richard, Ryan, Jamie) as well as the Keferl's (Greg – Susan's husband, Elisa (husband Shane, Kiefer), Todd (wife Jocelyn, Rowen) and Chad and the Sheldon's (David – Jenifer's husband, Evan (wife Kara), Brenna and Jane).

Dorrie was a graduate of Troy High School and Ohio Wesleyan University. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Troy and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a breast cancer survivor for 30 years.

She was a longtime volunteer in the community including The Troy Foundation Distribution Committee, Troy Hayner Cultural Center first Board of Governors, organizer for the Troy Antiques Show, Brukner Nature Center Board of Trustees and longtime trail guide and Pioneer Days volunteer, Hospice of Miami County volunteer and chair for the first picnic fundraiser, Overfield Tavern volunteer and Girl Scouts leader and Troy Bi-Centennial Committee Co-Chair. In 1997, Dorrie received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

Visitation will be from 1:30 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home. Services will follow at 3:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Heidi Holst officiating. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be made to www.bairdfuneralhome.com.