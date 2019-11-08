PIQUA — Doris E. Griffis, 85, of Piqua, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital after a brief illness.

Doris was born on September 28, 1934 in Piqua to B. Lester and Edith A. (Shroyer) Webster, who preceded her in death.

Doris leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 27 years, Homer Griffis, 3 daughters Eileen (Rick) Littleton of Piqua, Kathy (Steve) Mays of Lakeland, Florida, Dianne (Lee) Martin of Atwood, Tennessee, and special granddaughter Heather (Andy) Kronenberger, to whom she was especially close. She is also survived by step-children Elaine (Bill) Slusser, Greg (Shelly) Griffis, Darlene (Mark) Cathcart, 6 additional grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-children, 13 step-grandchildren, 29 step-great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog and two cats.

She was preceded in death by son William H. Smith II, and brothers Lester Webster, Robert Webster and Donald Webster.

Doris was a 1952 graduate of Piqua Central High School and 1955 graduate of Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati. She worked for many years as a nurse at Dettmer, Clinton Memorial and Piqua Memorial Hospitals and Harborside nursing home.

She was a member of the First United Baptist Church in Sidney, where she had many dear friends.

She was very creative and loved music, crocheting, painting and baking. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A service to honor her life will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, December 1 at First United Baptist Church, 10465 Hathaway Rd., Sidney. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2 at the Fletcher Cemetery, 8245 Casstown-Fletcher Rd., Fletcher, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are suggested to First United Baptist Church, 10465 Hathaway Rd., Sidney, Ohio, 45365.