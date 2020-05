Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Doris H. Weiss, age 87, of Troy, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Jack Weiss and her children Connie, Donald, Joy, Sam, and Jack. A graveside service will be held 9:30 AM Monday, May 4, at Old Union Cemetery, Ludlow Falls. Arrangements in care of Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store