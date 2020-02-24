PIQUA — Doris Mae Walling, 98, of Piqua, passed away at 5:19 a.m. Saturday February 22, 2020 at her residence.

She was born October 18, 1921 in Piqua to the late Willis W. and Pearl K. (Kelch) Whiteford.

She married Albert J. Walling Sr. September 11, 1942 at St. Mary Catholic Church, he preceded him in death May 19, 1997.

Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Walling of Piqua, Celeste Subler of Greenville; a daughter-in-law, Mary Walling of Piqua; nine grandchildren; twenty eight great grandchildren; thirteen great great grandchildren; a sister, Gail Turner of Troy; and good friend Becky Brinkman of Piqua.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Jeffrey A. Walling I, Jeffrey A. Walling II, Joseph Walling, and three brothers.

Mrs. Walling was a 1940 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked at the Orr Felt Company for many years.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

She was a wonderful homemaker, mother, grandmother and friend to many people. She enjoyed gardening and was quite talented with cross stitch, knitting, and crocheting.

A private service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Her family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

