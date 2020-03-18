PIQUA — Dorothy "Dot" Brading passed away March 13, 2020 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living of Piqua.

She was a Y-Teen Program Director at Piqua's YWCA. She also served as a Case Worker at Welfare Miami County Services. After retirement she Volunteer at: the Alzheimer's Brethren Church, Riverside Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Bethany Center in Piqua.

Her and Bob operated an Assisted Living Service in their home for four elderly women. They also opened their home up to boarding welding students, etc. She also enjoyed being a Den Mother and a youth leader at Union Baptist Church where she was an active member for 56 years.

They were very proud recipients of Sertoma Honors in 1988.

She is survived by their daughter, Patricia Miller (Craig Miller) of Sidney; their son, Ronald Brading (Jackie Brading) of Germantown, and Sister In-Law Rita Rothrock. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 70 years - Robert Brading, parents Thomas and Zella Rothrock, Brother Robert Rothrock, Sister, Joan Roberts all from Terre Haute Indiana. She has five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation service is being planned at a later date due to Coronavirus restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Union Baptist Church General Fund, Union Baptist Church, 1833 E. Peterson Road, Troy 45373.