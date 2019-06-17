PIQUA — Dorothy Cyphers, 97, of Piqua, passed away at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born July 26, 1921 in Piqua to the late Albert and Mary (Gary) Gertner.

She married Paul W. Cyphers May 12, 1945 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, he preceded her in death January 21, 2002.

Survivors include two daughters, Marsha (Michael) Koon of Piqua, Rebecca Wynn of Piqua; twelve grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter Carol Kloecker; two brothers, William Gertner and James Richard Gertner; and a sister, Lucille Snyder.

Mrs. Cyphers was a 1940 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and retired from the Orr Felt Company following many years of dedicated employment.

She was a devout life long member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Catholic School, 502 W. North St, Piqua, OH 45356 and Lehman High School, 2400 St. Mary's Ave, Sidney, OH. 45365.

