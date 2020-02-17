FENTON — Dorothy Eileen Feeser, Age 92, of Fenton, died February 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 2PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Stocker Fraley Funeral Home, 160 N. High St., Covington, OH. Visitation will be held from 12PM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park.

Those desiring may make contributions to Goodwill Industries of Michigan Ladies Auxiliary.

Dorothy was born October 14, 1927 in Miami County, OH, the daughter of Raymond and Alta (Cook) Warner.

She attended Covington High School.

Dorothy lived a full and happy life.

She served as a Sunday School Teacher, Girl Scout Leader and was a volunteer for Goodwill Industries Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed painting, gardening, traveling and participating in her grandchildren's activities.

She is survived by her children, Timothy (Diane) Feeser, John (Jeni) Feeser, Christina (Joe) Kondel, Teri (Marc) Hanna; grandchildren, Tim, Ryan, Shantell, Dylan, Sarah, Jason, Casey, Haley, Troy and Ryan; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Marlin Warner; sisters-in-law, Linda (Phil) Iddings and Betty Warner; many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Lawrence; sisters, Ruth and Goldie; special aunt and uncle, Peg and Elmer Loy.