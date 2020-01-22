BETTENDORF, Iowa — Dorothy J. Stoltz, age 82 of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Riverview Manor.

Dorothy was born on June 10, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the (late) Reverend Lawrence and Gladys (Watson) Smith; graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in education; she was united in marriage to Donald Stoltz on August 15, 1959 in Ohio; and she was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church, Iowa.

Preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Nancy and Pearl. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald; children, Christopher Stoltz, Karen (Ken) Breyer and Sherrill Curry; grandchildren, Trenton, James and Justin; great-grandchildren, Greyson and Ava; one sister, Carol (Art) Hawkison.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, IA where a luncheon will follow where all are invited. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of service. Graveside service 11:00 AM Monday at Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, OH.

Memorials may be directed to Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Condolences may left for the family at www.weertsfh.com or stockerfraley.com.