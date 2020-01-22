PIQUA — Dorothy Jean (Dottie) Morrissette, 88, of Piqua passed away early Monday, January 20, 2020.

She was born September 5, 1931 in Piqua to the late Clarence and Adelaide (Dodsworth) Grissom, and oldest of eleven children.

She was happily married to Ronald N. Morrissette for over 50 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Cathy (Jeffrey) Startzman of Centerville; three grandchildren, Eric (Nikki) Heller, Amy (Ben) Gibbs, Mathew (Katie) Heller; seven great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Austin, Maddie, Luke, Piper, Chase and Neil; four sisters, Judy (Dick) Adams, Sherry (Larry) Black, Cathy Grissom, and Lori Grissom; and two brothers, Jim (Delma) Grissom and Scott (Carol) Grissom; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert (Darlene) Grissom, Bud (Carroll) Grissom, and Don (Connie) Grissom, and baby boy Grissom.

She was employed in the dental field for most of her career and was an avid golfer and proud holder of a hole-in-one. She enjoyed many activities throughout her lifetime; camping, fishing, boating, water-skiing, oil painting, and cooking. She specially loved traveling and cruising with her husband, Ron.

She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, who will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.

Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua, Ohio, in the Parish Hall. A light meal will be served.

