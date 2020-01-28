Dorothy (Dottie) Jeanette Souders went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Dottie was born on October 5, 1928, the daughter of Ernest E. and Mary (Porter) George.

She was married to Roger E. Souders for 59 years until his death in 2006.

She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Souders, sister and brother-in-law June and Robert Burroughs, and brothers-in-law Donald West and Robert Souders.

Dottie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Yvonne Souders, granddaughters Tawnya (Matt) Lewis, Drs. Lynette (Brad) Mehl, great grandchildren Victoria, William and Elizabeth Lewis, and Austin and Gavin Mehl. She is also survived by sisters Barbara (Donald) Gerhardt, Linda West, brother Jerry (Loretta) George, sisters-in-law Jeanne Ream, Susan Souders and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Dottie graduated in 1946 from Christiansburg-Jackson High School, Saint Paris, OH.

She retired in 1987 from Grimes Manufacturing in Urbana, OH.

She and Roger had a small farm south of St. Paris for many years before moving to Springfield, OH. They enjoyed many retirement years in Sebring, FL as snowbirds.

The Church of God in St. Paris was their home church for many years.

She will also be missed by friends and staff of Hilliard Assisted Living & Memory Care where she resided to be near her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Church of God, 122 E. Walnut Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with Reverend Richard Keeran officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Saint Paris, OH. There will be visitation prior to the funeral service on Saturday in the church beginning at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God Building Fund, P. O. Box 543, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris is serving the family.

