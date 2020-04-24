PIQUA — Dorothy R. Huggins, 96 of Piqua, passed away at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Parker Health & Rehabilitation Center, Parker Indiana.

She was born August 5, 1923 in Bradford to the late Henry H. and Dorothy E. (Anderson) Manning.

She married Herman H. Huggins July 23, 1961, he preceded her in death July 9, 1988.

Survivors include a granddaughter with whom she made her home in recent years, Pamela (Timothy) Eley of Lynn Indiana; four great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and a brother, Forrest Manning of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by a daughter, four brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Huggins was a wonderful homemaker and attended Piqua Baptist Church. She will be remembered for pleasantness and interesting personality.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Richmond officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

