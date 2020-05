Or Copy this URL to Share

CELINA — Douglas D. Wehrley, age 73, of Celina, formerly of Pleasant Hill, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 8, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill.



