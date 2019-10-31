TROY — Douglas Leroy "Doug" Meek, age 76 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Koester Pavilion.

He was born February 23, 1943 in Troy to the late Elmer and Velma "Squirt" (Welbaum) Meek.

Doug is survived by his wife Lois (Grimes) Meek, who he married July 9, 1994; son Scott Henry of Lancaster, PA; daughter Melissa Regnell (Robert) of Laramie, WY; stepsons Todd Oaks (Michele) of Troy and Scott Marr of Piqua; six grandchildren: Wade, Alex, Lauren, and Lucas Regnell and Luke and Connor Oaks; one great-grandson Ethan Regnell; brother Boone Wesco of Troy, sister Karen Stewart of Troy, sister Paula Smith of Troy, brother Robert Meek, Sr. (Diane) of Troy, and brother Vincent "Reno" Meek of Troy.

Doug was a Vietnam-era war veteran with the US Air Force.

He enjoyed fishing, horseracing and music. Some of his favorite artists included Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, the Grateful Dead, and ZZ Top. He was an all-state fullback at Troy High School and inducted into the Troy Hall of Fame.

He retired from Wilberforce University after over 15 years in the maintenance department.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00PM-4:00PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Redmans Picnic Grounds: 2855 W. Stanfield Rd. Troy, OH 45373. Military honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will take place at 4:00PM.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Miami County: PO BOX 502, Troy, OH 45373 or your local ASPCA.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .