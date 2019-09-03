TIPP CITY — Duane Oaks, age 83, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

He was born November 3, 1935, in West Milton, Ohio to his parents Marvin E. & Mary M. (Keller) Oaks.

Duane graduated from Milton-Union High School class of 1954 and retired from Apex Tool & Die after 34 years of employment.

He was a US Army veteran and was a member of the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. He will be missed and remembered by his wife Marie Oaks; brother James Oaks of West Milton; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his siblings Peggy McAdams, Jerry Oaks, and Ted Oaks.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 6, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

