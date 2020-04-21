TROY — Earl B. Schibler, age 90, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Angel Care in Loveland, OH.

He was born on August 26, 1929 in Canton, OH to the late Julius F. and Thelma I. (Stansbery) Schibler. In 1951, he married Carol "Joanne" Boydelatour. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2017.

Earl is survived by three sons: Bruce (Stephanie) Schibler of Springfield, OH, Kurt (Kathy) Schibler of Cincinnati, OH and Eric (Kelly) Schibler of Hilton Head, SC; one brother: Ralph (Pat) Schibler of Port Clinton, OH; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Earl proudly served his country as a member of the Navy Air Force from 1953-1956.

He was a Sales Engineer with Roll Way Bearings for 13 years and Messenger Bearings for 20 years.

Graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.