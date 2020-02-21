HUBER HEIGHTS — Earl Thomas Newell, 79, of Huber Heights passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Earl was born on March 24, 1940 to Albert and Jean (Craig) Newell who precede him in death.

Earl leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 54 years, Brenda (Pfarr), five children,Greg (Erica) Newell, Vince Newell, Benjamin (Shana) Newell, Wayne (Teresa) Newell, Christina (Chad) Miller.

Also surviving are 15 grandchildren Alex and Noelle Gast, Brad Gust, Ryan Newell, Katelyn Lauber, Austin, Tyler and Logan Newell, Morgan and Erin Hamby, Makayla, Brandon and McKenna Newell, Abigail Alcorn, Callie Miller.

Earl was a graduate of North Canton, Ohio High School, Wittenberg University and Hamma School of Theology. He was a retired pastor having served numerous churches. Earl was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed sports and most of all his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

He enjoyed his many trips to Myrtle Beach with his beloved wife, Brenda.

A celebration of Earl's life will be 4:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 103 South Church Street, St. Paris, Ohio 43072 with Pastor Dale Schaefer presiding.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton.

Contributions in memory of Earl may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church.

Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.