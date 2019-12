PIQUA — Edith Low, age 87, of Piqua, OH went home to be with the Lord at 8:07 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Full Gospel Community Church 950 Childrens Homes Rd. Sidney, OH 45365. Family will receive friends Tuesday 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon at the Church.

