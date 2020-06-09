CALLAWAY, Fla. — Edna Carmita Shively Galloway, 85, a resident of Callaway, Bay Co., Fla. since 1982, and previously of Bradford, passed away due to health complications at 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 while in ICU at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

A Celebration of Edna's Life will be held noon, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, 247 N. Tyndall Parkway, Panama City, Fla., 32404. The family will receive friends beginning 11 a.m. prior to the service.