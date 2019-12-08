TIPP CITY — Edna Shirley Jamison, age 78, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at .

Shirley was joyful, generous and compassionate with every living being.

She gave selflessly as she volunteered at the pharmacy of Upper Valley Medical Center and The Clothesline in Tipp City, Ohio.

Throughout her life she rescued and loved homeless and ailing animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents Doris Cave and Harold Pomeroy, her eldest sister Cavelle Hatcher and her youngest sister Phyllis Ferriera.

She is survived by one sister Geraldine Samson, and three brothers Bob, Jim and Ed Pomeroy.

She is Mother to four children: Penny Sutton, Paul Wampler, Colette Smith, and Phyllis McAdams. She is Grandmother of eight, Great-Grandmother of twenty-two, and Great-Great-Grandmother of two.

The family will receive friends between 1 and 2 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM that day at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, Ohio.

Contributions in Shirley's honor may be made to SICSA by calling (937)294-6505 or visiting https://www.sicsa.org/give/ or to by calling 937-258-5537 or visiting hospiceofdayton.org/donations/.