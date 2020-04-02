TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Edward A. (Eddie) Shearer passed away March 2, 2020, in Titusville, Fla., at the age of 60.

He was born in Piqua to the late Ralph and Virginia Shearer on Aug. 20, 1959.

Eddie is survived by one sister and two brothers, Deanna Gyori and daughters Tammy Schoening, Judy Shawler and Amy Harper, Robert Shearer and sons, Jeff and Keith and John and one, daughter Tracey Schneider, two sons, John and Tom. He is survived by his best and remarkable friends (Hyenas) for life.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sharon Shearer.

We all love you so much Eddie. Rest in Peace and we will see you again someday.

Burial will be held at a later date.