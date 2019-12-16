PIQUA — EDWARD "ED" CALVIN SILVERS, age 78, of Piqua went home to be with The Lord at 9:50 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. Ed was born in Bradford, OH on May 27, 1941 to the late Robert and Maxine (Huffman) Silvers. He married Hilda Harrison on Sept. 22, 1962 in Bradford, OH.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Hilda; two sons and daughter-in-law: Larry Silvers and Yvonne Avitt, Piqua, OH, Todd (Eva) Silvers, Piqua, OH; one daughter: Lisa Silvers, Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Jim (Pat) Silvers, Fletcher, OH; three sisters and brother-in-law: Loisann (Butch) Albaugh, West Milton, OH, Jean Adkins, Troy, OH, and Joan Broyles of Alabama; six grandchildren: Stephanie, Desirae, Joshua, Chelsea, Jeremy and Haleigh; and ten great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Silvers.

Ed retired from Crane Pumps in Piqua. He was a member of Piqua Favorite Hill Baptist Church. Ed loved going to antique car shows, Nascar races, fishing, and more than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday December 20, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Rev. Ernie Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 5:00 - 7:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.