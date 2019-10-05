PIQUA — Edward D. LeVan, age 92, of Piqua, OH, passed away at 4:27 PM on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

He was born December 26, 1926 in Lockington, OH to the late Earl and Olive (Hinkson) Levan.

He married Mary Kathleen LeVan on March 31, 1948 in Kentucky. She preceded him in death on May 7, 1990.

Ed is also survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Edward, Jr. and Mary LeVan, Piqua, OH, Roy and Kay LeVan, Piqua, OH, James "Jimmy" and Stella LeVan, Piqua, OH; two daughters: Mary Birt, Piqua, OH, and Linda D. LeVan, Piqua, OH; eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Ruth Billing, Piqua, OH and Blanche Worley, Piqua, OH. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Lantz, three brothers and one sister.

Ed worked for AO Smith in Tipp City, OH for 33 years. He was a member and past president of the Piqua Fish and Game and a member of Tipp City American Legion Post #586. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He enjoyed fishing, hunting Arrowheads, going to auctions, fleemarkets and mushroom hunting. Ed was an avid sports fan including Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. with full military honors presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.