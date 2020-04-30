NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Edward J. Kiesewetter, 90, of New Castle passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home. He was born February 17, 1930 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Edward and Lova Mae (Yaney) Kiesewetter.

Ed was a graduate of Piqua Central High School. He joined the US Air Force in 1950 and served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant where he earned the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Ed was employed by General Electric in Dayton, Ohio, a manager for 29 years at Holthouse Furniture and worked for Heilig Meyers in sales for 6 years. He was also the accountant for God's Grain Bin and was a member of Glad Tidings in Muncie.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Madeleine L. (Brungart) Kiesewetter, daughters, Penny L. K.(Wade) Horn and Tammy J. (Ray) Emery; grandchildren, Jada (Tim) Carter, Ross Horn, Casey (Taylor) Horn, Grady (Deanna) Horn, Peyton (Grace) Horn, Ellie (Matt) Henson, Keenan Horn, Asher Horn, Amanda Emery and Jessica (Jonathan) Emery-McGregor; great-granddaughter, Adaline Horn and sister, Joan Meredith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Kiesewetter.

A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Green Hills Memory Gardens with Pastors Kevin Holt and Jeff Ellis officiating. Military rites will be provided by a contingent of the U.S. Air Force, American Legion and the VFW. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contribution may be give to God's Grain Bin, 1623 Vine Street, New Castle, IN 47362.

Due to COVID-19, the family understands that you may not be able to attend, but please feel free to express condolences, share a memory, send a "Hug from Home" or view the service, all available at www.hinsey-brown.com.