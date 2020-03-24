TROY — Edward P. Cahill, age 90, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 16, 1930 to the late Raymond and Florence (Porter) Cahill.

Ed is survived by his wife of 68 years: Elizabeth Jean "Bette" (Dobbie) Cahill; three children: Robin (Rusty) Bartley, Bruce (Patty) Cahill and Kirk (Kate) Cahill; nine grandchildren: Greg (Carmen) Bartley, Jennifer (Clint) Erbacher, Meghan (Blair) Willcocks, Sarah (Tyler) Kammer, Kristin (Kevin) Horning, Alex Cahill, Max Cahill, Bailey Cahill and Cameron Cahill; and four great grandchildren: Sienna Kammer, Charlotte Erbacher, Rennie Willcocks and Bennett Kammer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother: Donald Cahill; and one sister: Darlene DeSantis.

Mom and Dad started dating in high school and were complete role models of what love and marriage should be. They were devoted to one another. April 8 would have been their 68th anniversary.

Family was so important to Dad. He was so proud of his kids and grandkids, and nothing made him happier than time with them. The "wall of fame" in their living room was testament to the importance of family. We all have wonderful memories of him dancing at each of the family weddings.

Dad was a member of First United Methodist Church in Troy. He was also a member and past president of Troy Optimist. Dad was an Industrial Engineer at Hobart.

He proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy, as a SeaBee from 1950-52.

Dad coached little league baseball and loved sports. There was never a doubt that Dad would be at every sporting event of his kids and grandkids if possible.

Dad was definitely a people person. He could chat with anyone and usually charmed them with his sense of humor. Even during his last weeks, his humor was alive and well. Dad showed his caring for people in the number of times he donated blood - every chance he got.

The family would like to thank Ohio Hospice of Miami County for the comfort and care they provided to make Dad's last days peaceful. Also, we thank Bonnie and Brenda who provided excellent overnight care for both Mom and Dad. The prayers, calls, visits and cards from family, friends and church members are much appreciated and comforting. Please continue to keep Mom in your prayers as she deals with her overwhelming grief at having lost the love of her life.

Private Services will be held at Baird Funeral Home on Friday. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Full military honors will be presented at the cemetery. Because of the Covid 19 restrictions, family only will be in attendance. A possible celebration of life may be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Troy or Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

