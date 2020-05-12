TROY — Edward T. Keeley, age 90, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. He was born on February 2, 1930 in South Bend, IN, to the late Edward T. and Mildred Eula (Ferm) Keeley, Sr. Edward is survived by one daughter: Karen (Danis) Carter of Troy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Holderman; his first wife: Lorraine (Kellner) Keeley; and his second wife, Mary Lou "Mickey" Salisbury Keeley. Edward proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a past member of the Methodist church in Elkhart, IN. Edward was owner/operator of San Diego Barber Supply Co. He was a retired barber. Edward like to fly RC airplanes and play golf. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Rice Cemetery, Elkhart, IN. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.