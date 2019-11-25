TROY — Eileen C. Becker, age 60, of Troy, OH passed away on November 23, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on May 20, 1959 in Orlando, FL.

She is survived by her father and stepmother: Larry E. and Shirley Becker of Troy, OH; mother and stepfather: Carol M. (Mullen) Becker and John Baker of Loudon, TN; Life Partner: Cynthia Holloway of Troy, OH; children: Emily Becker and Riley Becker at home; brother and sister-in-law: L. Anthony and Terri Becker of Tipp City, OH and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Doris and Harry Bright and maternal grandparents: Ila and Henry Mullen.

Eileen was a graduate of Troy High School; Ohio University with an undergraduate degree in Education; Ball State University with a Master's Degree in Gerontology and Walden University with a Master's Degree in Professional Counseling.

She served as a Professional Behavior Abuse and Substance Abuse Counselor and an Employee Assistance Professional with Premier Health.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:30AM on Wednesday at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

