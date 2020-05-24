Elda "June" Lane
GREENVILLE — Elda "June" Lane, 88, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at 8:35 PM at Village Green Health Campus, Greenville, Ohio. She was born June 19, 1931 in Darke County, Ohio the daughter of the late Sylvan & Grace (Caupp) Scott. She was a homemaker and was a caregiver to her grandkids and great grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Richard Scott; her sister: Jane Riegel; and her son in law: Richard Curtis. She is survived by her husband : Charles Lane of Greenville whom she married June 5, 1949; her children & spouses: Greg & Dottie Lane of Piqua, Deanna & Wayne Long of Greenville, Sue Curtis & Kem Alan Stewart of Greenville; grandchildren: Heather Rardin, Scott Lane, Darin Long, & Lyndsey Gabbard; great grandchildren: Tyler Rardin, Zach Rardin, Hunter Lane, Brayden Lane, Austin Woodruff, Jocelyn Lane, Claire Gabbard, Scarlet Gabbard. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Union City Cemetery, Union City, Indiana with Rev. Terry Haworth officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.

Published in Troy Daily News from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Union City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

