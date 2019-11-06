WEST MILTON — Eldon Lee Hoke, age 84, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood.

He was born May 18, 1935 to the late Howard & Martha (Smith) Hoke in Clayton, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Joan (Young) Hoke and sister Ester Byers.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Trisha Cummings of Knoxville, TN, Keith (Donna) Hoke of Wilmington, DE, Jason (Heather) Hoke of Vandalia, and Roderick Cook of Laura; grandchildren Mackenzie Cook, Carson Hoke, Savannah Hoke, Jordan Cummings, Ryan Cummings, Justin Hoke, Eden Bates, Hayley Marchesani, Hayden Hoke, Christian Hoke, and Lillian Hoke; 3 great grandchildren and siblings Myrna Van Doren of Leesburg, FL and Noel Hoke of Warsaw, IN.

Eldon was a member of the Hoffman United Methodist Church and retired from Phillips Companies as a dispatcher in Vandalia.

He also loved farming, having lunch at the gravel pit, going to the county fair and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 9 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Friday, November 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.

Online memories of Eldon may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.