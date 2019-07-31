SOUTHPORT, N.C. — Eleanor Gertrude Schulz Loughlin, 95, of Southport, NC, passed away July 16, 2019 at Autumn Care in Shallotte, NC. She was born the daughter of Frederick Alfred Schulz and Lillian Taylor Schulz in Piqua, Ohio on August 6, 1923.

In the 8th grade, Eleanor scored the top score for the State of Ohio on the 8th grade proficiency test. A graduate from Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing, in Dayton, she met her husband while both were serving in the wartime Navy at Philadelphia Naval Hospital.

They lived in Coco Solo, Panama at the Navy Base, then Southport, NC, before settling in Piqua in 1953.

Eleanor was the head nurse of North Wayne Manor nursing home for over 20 years. Then she worked as the compliance nurse at Piqua Memorial Hospital until her retirement.

She was an active member of St. Paul's Evangelical and Reform Church, working often in the kitchen, and creating a wall hanging quilt for the church. One year she organized all the town's church choirs into a parade of caroling, from each of their churches, converging on the town square for the tree lighting.

She and Joe Sam loved to Square Dance, and were very active in a square dance club in Piqua.

Eleanor and Joe Sam retired to a small cottage in Southport in 1989, going back to visit Ohio in the summer. They loved being in Southport living near her husband's 3 sisters. She coordinated and contributed to a Southport city quilt that hangs in Southport's visitor center.

She left a legacy of warmth, caring and joy.

She is survived by son Joseph Frederick (Martha), daughter Sandra Jeanne Bettelon (Gregory), grandchildren: Katie Loughlin Beebe (Bryant), James Brad Bettelon, and Carrie Jeanne Makris (Cliff); 5 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Her parents, husband Joseph Samuel Loughlin, brother James (Jimmy) Schulz and grandson Joseph (Rusty) Russell Loughlin predeceased her.

Any memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church, 500 North Downing Street, Piqua, Ohio 45356 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash, Southport, NC 28461.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's on September 18th at 6:30 pm, with a supper and visitation afterwards in the church hall.