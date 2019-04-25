Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Hampshire, 44, of Woodstock, Ga. passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence after a long and brave battle with ovarian cancer, surrounded in love by her husband, Kurt Alexander; her daughter Jessica Hampshire and her parents, Dot and Tom Hampshire.

Beth was born on Dec. 24, 1974 to her loving parents, Dot and Tom Hampshire of Piqua, Ohio. She was raised in Piqua with her siblings Dan, Jill, Brad and Megan. She attended St. Mary's, Piqua Catholic and Lehman High School. In 1997, she graduated from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Mich. with a bachelor's degree in music therapy.

After college, she briefly moved to North Carolina with her daughter, Jessica, before relocating to the Atlanta, Georgia area where she spent the remainder of her days. She founded and ran Music Therapy Services of Greater Atlanta, where she worked tirelessly to help those in need, always putting others before herself. Known as "Miss Beth" to her clients, she made it her life's work to use the power of music and her endless patience to give a voice to people who otherwise wouldn't have one. She continued her education, earning a master's degree in 2015 from Colorado State University.

Beth was married in 2018 to her loving husband, Kurt. Beth and Kurt loved to travel and spend time together. Both talented musicians and singers, they shared a love for music and for each other. Beth loved the outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. She was always up for an adventure and was the life of the party everywhere she went. She was a supportive and loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. She was also known for her strong will and strong beliefs; she was never afraid to speak her mind but also very quick to forgive and forget. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Beth was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2015 and never stopped fighting or living her best life. She used her diagnosis and fight to draw attention to the disease and help others right up until the end.

She is survived by her husband, Kurt Alexander of Woodstock, Ga.; her daughter, Jessica Hampshire of Atlanta, Ga.; her stepsons William and Miles Alexander; her parents, Dot and Tom Hampshire, of Piqua, Ohio; her brother, Dan (Leah) Hampshire, of Troy, Ohio; her sister, Jill (Greg Ziants) Hampshire, of Columbus, Ohio; her brother, Brad (Mindy) Hampshire, of Piqua, Ohio; her sister, Megan (Dasch) Underwood, of Piqua, Ohio; and her many nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins who she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Dorothy and Dick Mikolajewski, Don and Marty Hampshire, and her uncles Dik Mikolajewski and Bob Mikolajewski, all of Piqua, Ohio.

There will be a private memorial service at the convenience of the family. Donations in her honor can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute, 960 Johnson Ferry Rd., Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30342, or to a charity of your choosing.