TIPP CITY — Elizabeth "Crazy Jane" Kiser, age 81 of Tipp City, OH passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

She was born November 5, 1937 in Quincy, OH to Harold D. "Jack" Cost and Zora Louise {Noe}.

Jane is preceded in death by parents, stepfather, Robert Rittenhouse and extended family, Eileen and Paul Caldwell.

She is survived by her son Thomas C. Kiser (Kelli), Spring Valley, OH, brother, Myron "Butch" Cost Jr. Ellijay, GA and many extended family and special friends.

Jane retired from Wright Patterson AFB and Kettering Medical Center. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she was involved in numerous church activities, including playing golf on the "duffers" golf league and being a "cooker" whenever Father Marc wanted special dinners. Jane enjoyed volunteering at the school reading to the students. She was a dedicated worker with a bubbly personality, always had a smile and was quick to lend a hand to anyone. Jane had a passion for playing golf and loved her furry feline friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH; Father R. Marc Sherlock, Celebrant. Burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 9:30 AM until time of Mass on Saturday at the church. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church following the service. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Jane to SICSA at www.sicsa.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

