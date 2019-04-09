PIQUA — Elmer A. Longenecker, age 97, of Piqua, formerly of Laura, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Brookdale of Piqua.

He was born Jan. 20, 1922 to the late Orie and Luella (Michael) Longenecker in Laura, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen K. (Rasor) Longenecker; daughter Annette Longenecker and siblings Floyd Longenecker, Edith Stryker, Edna Schaurer, Emerson Longenecker, Lowell Longenecker, Nomia Hines and Vianna Bagwell.

He will be missed and remembered by his wife, Dolores J. (Benning) Kastle-Longenecker of Piqua; children Anita Longenecker of Laura and David Longenecker of Laura; stepchildren Kathy (Bill) Thaman of Milford Center, John (Sherry) Kastle of Piqua, and Todd Kastle (Dr. Claire Ritter) of Tipp City; four grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren.

Elmer served his country proudly in the United States Army Air Force during World War II and was a member of Potsdam United Methodist Church. He also was a Franklin Monroe High School graduate and loved wood working and gardening.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Potsdam United Methodist Church, 12 S. Main St., Potsdam, OH 45361. Online memories of Elmer may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.