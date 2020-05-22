PIQUA — Elwin L. Lee, 87, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born September 3, 1932 in Durango, Iowa to the late Norman and Eva (Butters) Lee. Survivors include three daughters, Pam (Scott Ridenour) Campbell of Piqua, Susan (Larry) Spitzmiller of Lexington, Kentucky, Vickie Evilsizor of Piqua; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; two brothers, Lyle Lee of Knoxville, Tennessee and David Lee of Franklin. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bob" Michael Lee; five brothers, and two sisters. Mr. Lee was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he served during the Korean War. He was a self employed drywall contractor for 52 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #184, the National Rifle Association and the Miami County Korean War Veterans Group with whom he attended the Honor Flight. He had strong faith and was dedicated to his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and bowling. He will be remembered for his excellent sense of humor and love of making others laugh. He will be missed by his loving family and his adoring dog, Daisy. A service to honor his life will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Dayton, Inc. 200 Canary Ct., Enon, OH 45322 or the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.