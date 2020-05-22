Elwin L. Lee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIQUA — Elwin L. Lee, 87, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born September 3, 1932 in Durango, Iowa to the late Norman and Eva (Butters) Lee. Survivors include three daughters, Pam (Scott Ridenour) Campbell of Piqua, Susan (Larry) Spitzmiller of Lexington, Kentucky, Vickie Evilsizor of Piqua; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; two brothers, Lyle Lee of Knoxville, Tennessee and David Lee of Franklin. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bob" Michael Lee; five brothers, and two sisters. Mr. Lee was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he served during the Korean War. He was a self employed drywall contractor for 52 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #184, the National Rifle Association and the Miami County Korean War Veterans Group with whom he attended the Honor Flight. He had strong faith and was dedicated to his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and bowling. He will be remembered for his excellent sense of humor and love of making others laugh. He will be missed by his loving family and his adoring dog, Daisy. A service to honor his life will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Dayton, Inc. 200 Canary Ct., Enon, OH 45322 or the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved