TIPP CITY — Emerson L. Davidson, age 87 of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

He was born February 20, 1932 to the late Leonard and Goldie Davidson.

Em started his career in real estate and retired as a social worker for Miami County.

He was a life-long member of the Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren.

He and Martha had many foster children and they enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises and to Florida.

Em had a real presence about him and liked to connect to people. He had a nice tenor singing voice and liked to listen to show tunes. He also enjoyed painting toys and crafts for his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Myers; and sister, Leota Wagner.

Emerson will be missed by his loving wife of 65 years, Martha, who he met in Brethren Volunteer Service. He will also be missed by his son, Jeff (Julia Gilbert) Davidson; grandchildren, Henry (Kristi) Dowell, Amanda Dowell, Caleb Myers, Victoria Clevenger; great grandchildren, Trent and Xoa Dowell; niece, Kathy (Bruce) Wennerstrom; foster son, Robert Clevenger (Tanya Scronce); and cousin, Alberta McAdams.

A memorial service will be will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren, 7240 Peters Rd, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Emerson's memory to the Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren.

