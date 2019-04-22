PIQUA — Emma N. Pohlschneider, 94, of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, April 17th, 2019, in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born, Feb. 11, 1925, in Sidney, to the late John C. And Freida (Finkenbine) Valentine.

Survivors include two daughters, Sally Stahl, of Sprinboro, and Kathleen Atkinson, of Beavercreek; one son, John (Jennifer) Pohlschneider, of Chicago; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Tom) Kucharsky, Brian Rust, Charlie Dankworth, Chris (Kristie) Dankworth, Troy (Annemarie) Hammons, Beth (Craig) Miller, Rusty Johnson and Sara (Jeremy) Pohlschneider; six great-grandchildren, Trey, Makenzie, Jacob, Kade, Aubrey and Riley; and one sister, Mary June Bush, of Patriot.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Andrea L. Dankworth; one son, Timothy Pohlschneider; and two brothers, Harold Valentine and Duane Valentine.