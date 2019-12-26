Ernest E. Hartman, 97, was born and raised a Hoosier in Wabash, Indiana, he lived most of his life in Troy, Ohio.

He was a veteran of WWII, and the Battle of the Bulge.

He is predeceased by his dear wife of 68 years, Eloise Thompson Hartman, parents Herman and Nettie, siblings Robert, William, Edith, grandson Eric York, and son-in-law Douglas York.

He is survived by daughters Cindy York, Becky Hartman (Greg Bistram), grandchildren Alyn York (Mike Byrne), Evan and Andrew Bistram, and great-grandson Douglas York.

Ernie was a happy, kind, patient Dad who loved good jokes, clever tools, tennis, Dixieland music and WWII history.

He was a wonderful and enthusiastic grandpa who entertained and delighted his grandkids with his ukulele and magic tricks.

He would always ride the roller coaster with his grandkids. We're happy and grateful to have been a part of his life, and we'll miss him.

Private interment. Notice of spring visitation to follow.