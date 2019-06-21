CHRISTIANSBURG — Ersille Williams, age 95, of Christiansburg, OH passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Koester Pavilion, Troy.

Born on December 30, 1923 in Elliott County, KY Ersille was a son of the late John Henry and Mary (Green) Williams. He married Nina (Earlywine) Ferguson on June 28, 2003 and she survives in Christiansburg.

Ersille is also survived by four children: Wendall (Beth) Williams of Germantown, KY, Vernon (Susie) Williams of Bristol, TN, Harold (Joyce) Williams of Bradford, OH and Ricky (Connie) Williams of Perrysburg, OH. He was a loving grandfather to several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Two sisters also survive Ersille; Beula Gray of Lebanon, OH and Anne Little of Flat Rock, NC. In addition to his parents, Ersille was preceded in death by his first wife Delphia Ferguson, two sons, Robert Wayne and Wallace Henry Williams, four brothers; Darrell, Curtis, Robert, Junior and one sister; Blanche Gilliam. Ersille retired from Hobart Brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072 with Shannon Williams presiding. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, S. Elm Tree Road, Saint Paris, Ohio. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 a.m in the funeral home.

