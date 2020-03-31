PIQUA — Esther L. Daley, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born November 4, 1936 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late David and Perneda (Hicks) Lamb.

She married Leroy Daley who preceded her in death, she then married Marion Fries who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four daughters, Vickie (Jeff) Stelzner of Bloomington, Indiana, Sherrie K. (Pete) Collett of Bradford, Lori (Tom) DeBrosse of Piqua, Toni (Jim Williams) Cheney of Piqua; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two brothers, Orsel Lamb of Cincinnati, David "Krisel" (Susan) Lamb of Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by a brother Kenson Lamb and a sister Vivian (N.B.) Foley.

Mrs. Daley worked at the Piqua Animal Hospital and then established the Bud's & Bloom's Flower Shop in Piqua for many years.

She was known for her excellent seamstress talent, self-taught hand crafted crepe paper flowers, and being a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed dancing and had been a member of the Piqua Leisure Club and Elks Club.

A service for her immediate family to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for her immediate family will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572 , , Great Rivers Affiliate, P. O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or one's favorite charity.

