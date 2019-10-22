DAYTON — Eugene John "Gene" Normile, age 69 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Southview Medical Center, Washington Township.

He was born September 22, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Eugene A. and Annabelle (Howell) Normile.

Gene is survived by his wife Bonnie (Schrawyer) Normile, who he married June 7, 1988; daughter Katie Ether of Arlington, TX; step children Craig Price (Janet), Urana Neff (Tom), and Max Price (Elsie); 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Russell Normile (Beth) of Troy and Richard Normile (Jeanie) of Greenville; sister Dailene Collins of Tipp City; sister-in-law Shelvia Normile of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews. Eugene was a friend to many and knew no strangers.

Gene was very patriotic and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 31 years, having been a member with the New York chapter, Dayton chapter, and Huber Heights chapter.

He was preceded in death by his brother Patrick Normile, stepson Brett Price, and maternal grandmother Leila Kavanagh.

A memorial visitation will be held 2:00PM-4:00PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with a Knights of Columbus service at 4:00PM.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

