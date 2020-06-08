CUMBERLAND, Wis. —EUGENE VIA, age 78, of Cumberland, WI passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2020 in his residence. He was born in Ohio on August 3, 1941 to the late Otis Eugene and Margie Via.

Eugene is survived by five children: Vickie McKee, Eaton, OH; David (Lisa) Via, Beavercreek, OH; Keith (Missy) Via, Andover, MN; Jason (Dawn) Via, Clayton, WI; and Alisha (Brett) Foss, Cameron, WI; twelve grandchildren; siblings: Kenny Via, Stevie Via, and Miriam Benning; and several nieces and nephews. Eugene is preceded in death by his son, Dan Via; and his brother, Ronnie Via

After graduating high school, Eugene worked in Ohio as a dairy farmer for several years. He eventually owned his own farm in Wisconsin. After retiring from farming, he kept busy working at Cumberland Wal-Mart.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

