DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Evelyn Garfield died in Delray Beach, Florida, February 18, 2020.

Mrs. Garfield, 104 years old, was formerly of Troy, Ohio, and preceded in death by son Burton Garfield, 1992 and husband Daniel Garfield, 1993.

She is survived by children Jeffrey and Linda Garfield, daughter-in-law Terri Garfield and grandchildren William, Shana, Joshua, Jacob and Molly Yetta; and 8 great grandchildren.