COVINGTON — Evelyn L. Holfinger, 90, of Covington, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence.

She was born October 23, 1929, in Miami County, to the late Andrew and Florence (Fisher) Etter.

She married Robert E. Holfinger on June 6, 1953; he preceded her in death on September 24, 2014.

Evelyn will be missed and remembered by her three sons and spouses, Doyle & Connie Holfinger of Piqua, Roger & Cathy Holfinger of South Charleston, and Brian & Brenda Holfinger of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; a sister, Treva Burns of Ansonia; and a brother, Ralph & Connie Etter of Covington. She was Grandma to seven grandchildren, Jason (deceased) & Lisa Holfinger Stanaford, Dustin & Afton Holfinger, Allison & Mathew Robinson, Megan Holfinger, Kelly & Braedon Santella, Christopher Holfinger, Tamara & Franklin Hughes; 10 great-grandchildren; and her dog Penny.

She was a 1947 graduate of Bradford High School and a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Covington, where she was active making quilts. She was a 30+ year volunteer in the Dettmer & UVMC Gift Shop. She was the last member of the Country Comfort Club and a longtime Farm Bureau member. She enjoyed camping, gardening, watching TV, and was the 'Noodle Lady' for the Concord School Carnival for many years.

Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Miami Memorial Park, 7875 Crescent Dr., Covington, with Rev. Jonathan Schriber officiating. Friends may visit with the family, with social distancing practices kindly requested, from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the cemetery graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.

