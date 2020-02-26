PIQUA — Florence Elizabeth Mowery, age 71, of Piqua, OH passed away on February 24, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

Florence was born in Piqua, OH on July 28, 1948 to the late Lester L. and Anita D. (Herr) Langston.

She married Howard E. Mowery on September 21, 1963 in Piqua, OH. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2002.

Florence is survived by ten children: Scott Mowery and Christie Evans, Covington, OH; Kelly and Gary Felver, Piqua, OH; Shelley and David Wright, Piqua, OH; Deborah Mowery, Piqua, OH; Rodney Mowery, Piqua, OH; Elizabeth and Walker Branson, Bradford, OH; Lester and Robin Mowery, Piqua, OH; Joshua Mowery, Piqua, OH; Alisha Mowery, Troy, OH; and Jacob Mowery and Amanda Zaenger, Piqua, OH; three sisters: Kathryn and Larry Stanley, Montgomery, IN; Lurena and Lowell Tamplin, Piqua, OH; and Hazel Harshman, Piqua, OH; and 16 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law: Lester (Sonny) Langston and Lois Langston; one sister: Geraldine Langston; and brother-in-law Ernest Harshman.

Florence was a member of Piqua Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, going thrift store shopping, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy. Florence loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Dennie Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.