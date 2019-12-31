Troy Daily News

Floyd Allen Spurgeon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Allen Spurgeon.
Service Information
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH
45308
(937)-448-2111
Obituary
Send Flowers

BRADFORD — Floyd Allen Spurgeon, age 71 of Bradford, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.

Floyd was born in Troy on September 2, 1948 to the (late) Floyd C. & Mildred Iola (Berry) Spurgeon; graduate of Bradford High School; an US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era; retired with 40+ years from Emerson Climate Technologies, Sidney; member of the AMVETS Post #66, Covington; loved to watch western and horror movies; enjoyed gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting, tractor pull, and going to auctions, and loved family gatherings and playing cards.

Preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Ronald, Larry, Dennis, & Bill Spurgeon.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Elizabeth (Ostendorf) Spurgeon; three children, Kathleen & Glenn Wheat of Piqua, Jason & Melissa Spurgeon of Bradford, Casey & Danielle Spurgeon of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Brittany & Austin Palmer, Cody Allen Wheat, Colton Allen Spurgeon, Fenix Carter Spurgeon, Hurley James Spurgeon, Boston Ray Spurgeon, & Lincoln Allen Spurgeon; three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Owen, & Caroline Palmer; four brothers, Thomas Gene & Cathy Spurgeon of Piqua, Randy Spurgeon of Covington, Kevin & Daris Spurgeon of Piqua, Martin & Sandy Spurgeon of Shelby, OH; four sisters, Lou Ann & David Gill of Russia, Norma & John Pittman of Marion, OH, Trudy Phipps of Piqua, Christina & Charlie Thompson of Marion, OH; nieces; nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life and Gather of Family and Friends, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford and will be 1:00 – 4:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the AMVETS Post #66.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.