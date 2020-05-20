Floyd Huey Hampton
PIQUA — Floyd Huey Hampton, 48 of Piqua, passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born June 5, 1971 in Piqua. Survivors include his mother, Bonnie (Lee) Doolin of Piqua; father, James Thomas Hampton of Barbourville, Kentucky; a daughter, Courtney (Dustin) Schaffer of Piqua; four grandchildren, Brantley, Hunter, Hayden, Brayden; a sister, Jeannie (Justin Hines) Rutherford of Piqua; five nieces and nephews, Tanya (Scott) Wimmer, Samantha (Scott) Cooper, Nicole, Caty, Jason Jr.; and a great niece, Sadi. Huey was an accomplished welder and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He will be missed by his family and friends. A service to honor his life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Ryan Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity that promotes health care. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.

